Claflin University has made the decision to host a virtual graduation for the upcoming seniors due to the coronavirus.

In a letter the university says, "The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted every aspect of culture, society and industry, both in the United States and abroad. The nation’s colleges and universities were not exempt from the effects of the deadly virus. Most institutions evacuated faculty, staff and students from residential halls and offices and transitioned academic programs from the classroom to online learning platforms. However, the pandemic also sparked innovation and creativity and the use of virtual technology to preserve and enhance traditions and rituals that have helped define the higher education experience."

The letter goes on to say the Clafin will be among hunderds of universities and colleges to make this choice.

The first-ever virtual Spring Commencement Convocation will be on Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m.

The ceremony can be seen live by clicking a designated link on Claflin's official website or visiting the University's YouTube page (ClaflinUniversity1).

Claflin will confer 219 bachelor’s and master’s degrees to Class of Spring 2020 graduates.

Claflin has announced that students in the virtual commencement may also participate in a live commencement ceremony in December 2020.

"The conferring of your undergraduate degree should be a moment in time that one should never forget - and we want to make sure that even in these times, you are celebrated," said Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, Claflin’s ninth president, in a letter to the graduating seniors. " We know you have committed and devoted countless hours to earn your degree and we want to help you celebrate this momentous occasion."

The Spring 2020 Class will receive additional recognition when Claflin and more than 70 other historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) participate in “Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition” a virtual HBCU Commencement on Saturday (May16) at 2 p.m. that will celebrate the Class of 2020.