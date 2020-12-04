CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University President Jim Clements announced upcoming changes in classes and university functions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in a letter to students, staff and alumni of the Upstate university on April 11, 2020.

While thanking members of Clemson's Emergency Operations Center and Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Director of Emergency Management, Clements said the university will:

move all summer classes to online instruction, given the continued uncertainty about when it will be safe to have students and employees return to the university's campuses.

new student orientation will be delivered primarily in virtual mode, although the university hopes to have an in-person component for new students available shortly before the start of classes in August.

the Joseph F. Sullivan Center employee health center is now offering free telehealth services for non-COVID related medical issues to all employees, students and alumni.

the university has begun collecting funds at Tigers Helping Tigers to help provide emergency relief to students and employees and is now in a position to accept applications for relief from those in need as result of the pandemic. Students seeking relief may apply at the Student Emergency Fund site; employees at the Employee Emergency Fund site.

to date, Clemson has refunded approximately $15 million in student fees for housing, dining and other student services. Clements said, "We appreciate the patience of our students and their families as we worked through these complex issues, and I want to thank our staff within the finance operation for working quickly get funds back to students."

Clements added, "this is an unprecedented time – not just for higher education, but for the world. I remain confident, however, that Clemson will emerge strong and well-positioned to continue the positive momentum we were enjoying before this pandemic."

RELATED: Clemson, University of South Carolina preparing for possible class changes due to coronavirus

RELATED: "Everyone was wearing a mask." Clemson student studying abroad in China returns home