Upstate university to use salary-based system to determine furlough length; president and athletics employees making over $400,000 take voluntary pay cuts

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University announced today that it will be enacting a mandatory salary-based furlough program for all employees at the university through the end of 2020.

The furloughs are in addition to the university's ongoing hiring freeze and other cost reduction measures that have been taken in recent months to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was created in coordination with the South Carolina Department of Human Resources and will begin on Sept. 1 and continue through Dec. 31, 2020. The number of furlough days an employee must take is determined by the salary of each employee and whether the employee is employed 12 months or 9 months during the year. Approximately half of Clemson’s full-time workforce statewide will be impacted.

Employees making under $49,999.99 will not be furloughed.

Contracted employees who are not mandatory participants in the furlough program will take a pay reduction equivalent to their comparable salary bracket in the mandatory furlough program.