Cleveland Clinic doctor: 'We are drowning & we are in hell' as COVID-19 ravages health providers

A local doctor called 'The Howard Stern Show' to recount his journey treating ICU patients & criticize the U.S.'s response.

CLEVELAND — An intensive care doctor with the Cleveland Clinic painted a dire picture of his new life, working amid dying and suffering patients in the COVID-19 pandemic while an indifferent public goes about their daily life.

Dr. Cody Turner, a critical care doctor at the Clinic’s Hillcrest hospital, provided a stark and bold story to a national audience Monday on "The Howard Stern Show" on Sirius XM radio.

"I’m trying not to cry right now, because if I think about what I see every day, most people can’t handle it," Tuner said.

A physician for six years, Turner, 34, admitted to breaking down and crying recently when talking about his own personal mental struggles after nine months of providing care to the sickest of the sick. He recalled a recent death that seemed to push him over the edge mentally.

"I am not an emotional person," he told Stern. "I'm relatively resilient, but I came home that night and I started talking to my wife about it, crying like I couldn't help it.

"It's been nine months of hell, and no, I'm not unique. We have lots and lots of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, all disciplines in medicine, and we are drowning. We are drowning and we are in hell, and people don't understand, not only what's happening to people, you know, but patients across this country."

A Clinic spokeswoman on Tuesday said ICU bed capacity is being "closely monitored" at all Clinic facilities and "while some of our ICUs may reach capacity on certain days, we still have beds available within our health system and are able to continue providing critical care to those patients in need." Turner says he is admitting five to 10 people to his ICU alone "on an average day."

"Seventy-five percent of the patients in my ICU are on a ventilator for 10 days, and people don't understand it," he added.

Turner also voiced his frustrations over the United States' response to the coronavirus, citing what he labeled as the lax attitude of President Donald Trump and many other citizens who dismiss the seriousness of the virus that has so far claimed the lives of over 284,000 people. Stern, who has been a noted critic of Trump, called the president’s response "treasonous" and "criminal." Turner agreed, lobbing several insults toward the president.

"Yeah, I 100% agree with you," Turner said. "I think, you know, unfortunately we have not had leadership in this country for the last four years. Whatever your political beliefs, our response in the United States to coronavirus is nothing short of criminal.

"We’re having 9/11 every day in this country, and unfortunately, the vast majority of people don’t care. I think some of that is selfishness. I think it's very American for us to get bored with things. The fact it’s been going on for nine months and at this point, it’s as bad as it’s ever been. In fact, it’s worse."

Turner issued a bleak forecast for Ohio, saying he believes the state's current surge of cases won’t peak until mid-January. Yet, he said, he constantly hears complaints over the usefulness of masks and criticisms of people who favor lockdowns or greater social distancing.

"I don’t want to overstate it…it’s hell," he lamented. "Things will not get this good again probably for three months and that’s what people don’t understand."

Turner said he’s dismayed by America’s approach to a virus he said can be beaten by people wearing masks and staying home.

"Unfortunately, Howard, there are people who don’t believe this is real," the doctor said, adding he’s "never seen anything like this. I’ve never seen so many people die every day."

Turner spoke with 3News' Laura Caso on Monday, and emphasized anyone can get dreadfully sick from COVID-19, regardless of age or prior health conditions. Sadly, he experiences the death the pandemic has caused every day, multiple times a day.