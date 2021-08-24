Columbia Airport to host drive-thru Covid testing site starting on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) will be offering COVID-19 tests beginning on Monday August 30.
“Providing this needed resource for travelers, staff and locals is imperative to ensure continued safety and awareness as we as a community work together to combat COVID-19,” said Mike Gula, Executive Director of CAE.
For anyone considering utilizing this location, CAE wants to ensure individuals are aware of the following information:
The COVID-19 testing site will be located in CAE’s cellphone parking lot, which is located just past the main entrance sign on the right before you get to the main terminal.
- All tests are free to the general public. Individuals do not have to be flying out to receive a COVID-19 test.
- To start, the COVID-19 testing site at CAE will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week. Adjustments may be made considering overall demand.
- The tests administered will be the Real Time (RT) PCR test as approved by SCDHEC. Results will take roughly 24 hours.
The testing site will run through fall 2021.