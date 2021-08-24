Columbia Airport to host drive-thru Covid testing site starting on Monday

The testing site will be open from 9am-6pm

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) will be offering COVID-19 tests beginning on Monday August 30.

“Providing this needed resource for travelers, staff and locals is imperative to ensure continued safety and awareness as we as a community work together to combat COVID-19,” said Mike Gula, Executive Director of CAE.

For anyone considering utilizing this location, CAE wants to ensure individuals are aware of the following information:

The COVID-19 testing site will be located in CAE’s cellphone parking lot, which is located just past the main entrance sign on the right before you get to the main terminal.

All tests are free to the general public. Individuals do not have to be flying out to receive a COVID-19 test.

To start, the COVID-19 testing site at CAE will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week. Adjustments may be made considering overall demand.

The tests administered will be the Real Time (RT) PCR test as approved by SCDHEC. Results will take roughly 24 hours.

The testing site will run through fall 2021.