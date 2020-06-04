COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia businesses have been hopeful that the Masters golf tournament would return this year. It's orginial date was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost every industry is feeling the impacts of the coronavirus.

Many places have had to close their doors or change the way they operate due to executive orders and event cancellations or postponments.

One of the biggest events around the Midlands every year is golf's first major, The Masters Tournament.

Traditionally held every year in the spring in Augusta, Georgia.

Kelly Barbrey, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Experience Columbia SC, says the tournament is a big deal for Columbia.

"Certainly our hotels are excited every year to host and welcome guests who are in town for The Masters in Augusta," said Barbrey.

Many people come to the capital city so they can stay in hotels during the tournament week. With people staying in Columbia, this means many folks are eating at restaurants in the area.

COVID-19 has cancelled or postponed many of sports' biggest events.

This includes the NCAA March Madness Tournament, NASCAR races, and MLB Opening Day.

Back on March 13, Augusta National announced they would be postponing the 2020 Masters Tournament due to the pandemic.

Many hotels in Columbia continue to feel the impacts of the tournament being pushed back. The Comfort Inn told News 19 they were anticipating losing around $50,000 due to canceled reservations.

Usually hotels are at least 80 to 100 percent full because of people staying for the golf tournament.

"Our hotels are feeling the pinch with everything that's going on and we certainly wish we could host The Masters this April, but going on Masters.com, it looks like they're targeting some Fall dates in November," explained Barbrey.

With the rescheduling of one of golf's biggest tournaments, Experience Columbia SC says this is a glimmer of hope for hotels and businesses in the Midlands community.

"That will allow us to recoup some of that economic impact that may be lost if the event was to just cancel and not have a reschedule date."

Experience Columbia SC is already working with hotels, restaurants and businesses with marketing to help advertise what people can do in the capital city. Their hope is to help give people ideas and plans for what they can do in Columbia once the pandemic is over.

They're also encouraging people to support local businesses by online shopping or ordering takeout from stores and restaurants in the area.

Experience Columbia SC also has a list of resources you can use while people are staying at home throughout the situation. For the list, click here.

If you're someone who was planning on going to the tournament and have a ticket, the Masters says you'll be able to use your ticket the day of the week you were supposed to attend in the original dates in April.

The Masters told ticket holders via email, "For patrons who are unable to attend, refunds are available for Practice Round and Daily Tournament tickets. A patron must complete a refund request by logging into their ticketing account at tickets.masters.com, between April 20 and May 20, 2020. If you have not received your tickets, and have not already notified the ticket office, please email ticketoffice@augustanational.com, and we will work to resolve the issue in a timely manner."

