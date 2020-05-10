Columbia Parks and Recreation Department cancels Veterans Day celebration

x
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department announced the annual Veterans Day parade has been cancelled, citing COVID-19 health concerns.

The 42nd annual parade usually marches down Main Street on Veterans Day, this year on Nov. 11. In lieu of a parade, there will be a special observance to commemorate all veterans.

In late September, the city also cancelled the annual Spooktacular Halloween Party in order "to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community."

