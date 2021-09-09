'We want to take care of one another': Columbia church reacts to new citywide mask mandate

On Wednesday, Columbia city council passed an emergency ordinance that requires masks in all indoor public settings in the city, including churches.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Columbia city council passed an emergency ordinance that requires everyone 5-years-old and older to wear masks in all indoor public settings in the city, including churches.

"We returned to indoor activities of May of this year and we have required masks of everyone indoors since then," said Jenny McDevitt, Senior Pastor at the Shandon Presbyterian Church. "The new ordinance doesn’t really impact our current practices at all.”

Pastor McDevitt said everyone is required to wear a mask at the church, regardless of vaccination status.

"For us, this is an expression of our faith. For those that claim to follow Jesus, it's an incredibly straightforward decision," Pastor McDevitt said. "We have young children in our building every day and they are not yet eligible for this important and effective preventive measure, so it is incumbent upon us to do everything that we can to protect them."

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said the data has shown churches can be a super spreader of COVID-19.

"We found that, at times, people not paying attention to social distancing, sometimes worshiping, can be considered as a super spreader event," Mayor Benjamin said.

Some churches in the Columbia area have not enforced a mask wearing policy prior to Wednesday. News 19 asked 13 churches for comment but 12 declined to talk. One pastor said they will follow the mandate but will not police attendees for not keeping theirs mask on.

"The majority of our congregation is very happy to wear a mask, understanding that as part of our faith, we are called to love our neighbor and one of the clearest ways we can put that love into action is to put a mask on our faces and be vaccinated and protect those who need that protection," Pastor McDevitt said.

Shandon Presbyterian Church also streams their church services online for anyone who doesn't want to wear a mask or feel comfortable attending church in person.