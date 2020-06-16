Columbia considers requiring face masks in public

The public can provide feedback to the proposed ordinance via telephone.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council is discussing an emergency ordinance that would require face coverings or masks be worn in public, and they are inviting public feedback.

Under the proposed ordinance, every person over the age of ten would be required to wear a face covering within the boundaries of the City of Columbia when:

Inside a building open to the public;

Waiting to enter a building open to the public;

Interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls;

When engaging in business activities in private spaces;

Utilizing public or private transportation; or

Walking in public where maintaining a distance of six (6) feet between other members of public at all times is not possible.

Face coverings would not be required in the following circumstances:

In personal vehicles;

When a person is alone in enclosed spaces; during outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of six (6) feet from other people at all times;

When a person is alone or only with other household members;

While drinking, eating or smoking;

When wearing a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition.

Read the full proposed ordinance here.

The public can provide feedback to the proposed ordinance during the council work session on Tuesday afternoon via telephone by dialing (855) 925-2801. When prompted, enter the meeting code: 9299, then press *1 to listen, *2 to leave a message, or *3 to join the speaker queue.

Callers wishing to address the Council should state his/her name and address for the record. You have three minutes to speak. At the end of three minutes, your line will be muted. You may remain on the line until the meeting adjourns.