Columbia City Council to consider raising fine for not wearing face masks to $500 for repeat offenders

Set for discussion on Feb. 16, initial fines would start at $100 but increase for repeat offenders

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Columbia City Council meets at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, one of the items on the agenda will be a measure to update the face mask ordinance to allow an increase of the fines for not wearing a face mask to up to $500 for repeat offenders. This comes days after the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Carolina rose to over 7,000.

Council had extended the initial face mask ordinance during the last meeting on February 2, making it a requirement for masks to be worn in public places throughout the city through early April. At that time, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said that council was looking at new penalties for individuals and businesses.

The new proposal would set fines for individuals as follows:

first violation, a fine not exceeding $100

second violation, a fine not exceeding $200

a fine not exceeding $500 for each additional violation

Note that each violation of the ordinance is considered a separate and distinct offense, subject to a fine.

Business owners, managers and supervisors would be subject to the same set of fines if the business' employees and customers are in violation of the face mask ordinance while those employees or customers remain on or within the premises subject to the business' control.

In addition to the fines, businesses can also be declared to be a public nuisance if three (3) or more violations of the ordinance occur on or within the premises within a period of seven (7) days, allowing the city to suspend or revoke city-issued permits and licenses.

The city's mask ordinance first went into effect on June 26, 2020, and fines for violating the ordinance increased from $25 to $100 in November.

Under the existing ordinance, anyone over the age of 10 must wear a face covering while:

inside a building open to the public

waiting to enter a building open to the public

interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including but not limited to curbside pickup, delivery and service calls

engaging in business activities in private space

utilizing public or private transportation or

walking in public where maintaining a distance of six (6) feet between members of the public at all times is not possible.

Face coverings are not required in the following circumstances:

in personal vehicles

when a person is alone in enclosed spaces, during outdoor physical activity, provided that the individual maintains a minimum of six (6) feet from other people at all times

when a person is along or only with other household members

while drinking, eating or smoking

when wearing a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition.