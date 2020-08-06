COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department announced today the beginning of the latest phase of reopening parks and amenities for the summer.

Phase 1 had greenspaces and open areas reopened on May 12.

Phase 2 allowed the reopening of tennis courts and athletic fields on May 25. Dog parks, skate parks and bicycle pump track can be utilized with citizens abiding by social distancing requirements. The exception to this phase is that there will be no group tennis classes available and Columbia Tennis Center and Greenview Tennis Center will not open until Phase 4 (includes staff to open).

Phase 3 begins today, Monday, June 8, 2020, and includes the opening of remaining park amenities. According to Parks and Recreation, this includes, but is not limited to, basketball courts, playgrounds, restrooms, water fountains, circulating spray pads, and shelters. Citizens must follow the Governor’s Executive Order regarding gatherings, “Congregation or gatherings of people in groups of three or more is prohibited” in order to participate in the above activities.

Phase 4 will begin Monday, June 22, 2020, and will include the opening of recreation facilities, gyms, wellness, and the Clyburn Golf Center. These indoor spaces need to adhere to group size, capacity issues, and proper social distancing requirements.

Phase 5, allowing league play and tournaments to recommence, is scheduled for August 3.

The bad news: all summer camps, pools and rental spaces will remain closed until further notice. Summer concert series and city-wide events (i.e. drills and skills, cook-outs, movies in the park, etc.) are cancelled until further notice.

Check out details of the plan here: