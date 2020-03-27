COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over a week ago, we told you about Becky and James Patrick from Columbia, who found themselves unable to get out of Peru after COVID-19 shut down the borders.

RELATED: 'We had until midnight to get out': Columbia couple stranded in Peru during quarantine

Like hundreds of other Americans, they were stuck overseas as the country was placed under quarantine.

RELATED: US tourists stranded abroad don't know when they'll return

Now, they are close to getting home, just hundreds instead of thousands of miles from home. The couple landed safely at the Miami airport on Thursday.