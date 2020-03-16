COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the direction of Columbia Police Chief William ‘Skip’ Holbrook, the following modifications will go into effect on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Columbia police will:

All emergency calls will be handled following normal operational protocols.

Police Headquarters lobby will be closed to the public. Citizens will be redirected or screened by staff via intercom and telephone at the main entrance.

Police Region offices will be closed to the public. Region staff will triage citizen walk ups and address appropriately on case by case basis.

· Police response will be limited to emergency/in-progress calls.

· Non-emergency calls will be handled by phone.

· Non-emergency police reports will be completed over the phone or online.

Property checks will be expanded to include any closed businesses or businesses with modified hours of operation. Business owners should contact the PD at 803-545-3500 if they would like to be added to the property check list.

All external CPD community meetings and events have been postponed until further notice.

At the direction of Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins, the following modifications will go into effect on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Columbia fire will:

Respond only to medical calls of an acute nature (heart attacks, not breathing)

Wear additional personal protective gear during medical response calls

Eliminate public access to fire stations for non-emergency matters and visitors will be limited to the truck bays whenever possible

Requested Fire reports will be emailed as requested

Postpone public demos and public safety educational events

· All reading programs at schools have been cancelled until further notice

· The “Fill the Boot Campaign” for the MDA will be postponed

Coordinate response protocol for COVID-19 patients with EMS and hospitals

