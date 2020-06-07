'Response has been good,' Majority of Columbia businesses following mask ordinance

So far the Columbia Fire Department has only had to fine one business for not complying with the face mask ordinance.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department says they've seen a good response from people and businesses following the new mask ordinance for the city.

Almost two weeks ago, city council approved an ordinance that would require most people to wear a mask in most situations.

Under the ordinance, every person over the age of ten would be required to wear a face covering within the boundaries of the City of Columbia in the following situations:

Inside a building open to the public;

Waiting to enter a building open to the public;

Interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls;

When engaging in business activities in private spaces;

Utilizing public or private transportation; or

Walking in public where maintaining a distance of six (6) feet between other members of public at all times is not possible.

Face coverings would not be required in the following circumstances:

In personal vehicles;

When a person is alone in enclosed spaces; during outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of six (6) feet from other people at all times;

When a person is alone or only with other household members;

While drinking, eating or smoking;

When wearing a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition.

The measure would have a misdemeanor penalty with a fine of no more than $25. Businesses that don't require employees to wear the mask could face a $100 fine. Each day of non-compliance for businesses is considered a new violation.

The new ordinance went into effect on June 26th.

Katherine Myers says she's been wearing a mask, mainly for her and her parents safety. At her law firm, clients haven't had a problem with the new ordinance.

"It did make a difference for my business," said Myers. "Now when clients come in, instead of them maybe having a mask on, we provide masks for them and we have signs up all around the building saying because of the ordinance, we're requiring you to wear masks."

"I think the response has been good and I do believe it's due to people wanting to feel safe and protect the community," said Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins.

The fire department has been focusing on educating and enforcing the new ordinance with business around the city.

"First of all, we're trying to educate people on it. Just telling them importance of having a face mask on so we can stop the spread of this COVID-19 stuff," said Chief Jenkins.

So far, most businesses have been receptive to the change.

"I think people out there generally want something out so they can feel protected," explained Chief Jenkins.

Businesses who choose to not follow the new rule will be charged a $100 fine each day.

"As you go into an establishment, you should have your face mask on," explained Chief Jenkins. "Obviously the store owner or the business owner can require you and can ask you to put your mask on. We're not telling them to be forceful. We're just asking them to ask you to put your face mask on."

City of Columbia Distributing Free Face Masks to Citizens | #MaskUpColumbia The City of Columbia is giving out free face masks to citizens at several locations while supplies last. For a list of locations and times, visit Resilient.ColumbiaSC.gov #MaskUpColumbia Posted by City of Columbia Government on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

So far, the Columbia Fire Department has only had to issue one fine to one business who didn't want to comply with the ordinance.

Some people have debated whether or not wearing a mask is enforceable. Chief Jenkins believes it's possible with the right personnel.

"Just got to be committed to doing it. In this case, we've got our fire marshals out here enforcing in the City of Columbia and you just got to get out there and do it," said Chief Jenkins.

The fire chief says some business owners say the mask ordinance has helped their business because people feel safer with masks being a requirement.

Chief Jenkins says he's even gone to some stores to give out masks to those who need it and to remind folks they need to wear one.

"I think it's important to wear a mask because if you can see how the rate is just soaring, particularly here in Richland County, it's just soaring and I think it's a good defense against this COVID virus," said Chief Jenkins.