COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Mayor Stephen Benjamin has declared a State of Emergency, effective immediately, according to a press release from the City of Columbia.

The declaration is an an effort to reduce the spread of and exposure to the Coronavirus, officials say.

Officials say the following proposed ordinance will be sent to City Council for review and discussion during Tuesday's council meeting.

The proposed accompanying ordinance does not mandate but allow for the imposition of a curfew and mandated social distancing measures among other things.

