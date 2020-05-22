COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Metropolitan Airport is experiencing smaller than normal crowds with Memorial Day right around the corner.

Kim Jamieson, the director of marketing and air service development, says the airport usually takes in the tens of thousands of visitors during this time of year, but the number of flyers this time around will be significantly lower.

"Memorial Day historically and last year we saw about 12,700 passengers through that Friday of Memorial Day weekend through Wednesday" says Jamieson, "That was a great couple of days for us but unfortunately this year it's going to be a little bit less we're are projecting about 4000 passengers that are going to be traveling with us."

"We have increased the number of times we clean our restrooms, we're wiping down seats at all the terminals and we're ensuring that the TSA, especially there is appropriate spacing and that the TSA is wearing gloves and masks" says Jamieson, "All of the airlines Delta, United and American are requiring that passengers have a face covering before they board they plane so we're encouraging people to come with their own mask but they can also know that one will be provided by their airlines."

Although traffic this weekend will be a slower than usual airport officials say they have received some encouraging reports that by the end of June beginning July that they will be back providing full service for all of their carriers and in the fall they will be back to full flight destinations.