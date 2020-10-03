CAYCE, S.C. — The Columbia Metropolitan Airport continues to monitor the coronavirus to keep travelers safe.

While keeping up with updates from the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the airport has been taking some precautions.

In the public seating area, they've added more sanitizing.

There are also hand sanitizing stations at both the beginning and the end of security checkpoints.

The airport says they also have been cleaning bathrooms more frequently and thoroughly.

Three of the biggest airlines that fly out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport are Delta, American Airlines, and United.

Delta says they'll allow travelers with tickets to any location in March or April to change or cancel their flight without paying a change fee, regardless of when the ticket was bought.

American Airlines will allow people who are traveling between now and April 30th to change their flight for free. Tickets must have been purchased by March 1st. The change will have to be rebooked by the end of this year.

If people want to cancel and get a refund, the trip had to have been purchased by February 27th for travel up to April 24th.

For United, if you travel anytime between now and April 30th and you want to change plans, there won't be a fee to do so.

The airport said in a press release, "Should any concerns regarding flying or the status of your flight, we encourage you to check with your airline directly. CAE will remain vigilant in following protocol, recommendations and best practices per the CDC and DHEC guidelines during this uncertain time. Should you have any questions, please send us a message via www.flycae.com."

