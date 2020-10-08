City of Columbia to provide free meals to kids, teens

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia's Department of Parks and Recreation is partnering with a local faith-based organization that has been authorized by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to distribute free nutritious meals for school age children.
Families with children aged 18 years and younger can pick up free lunch for the day and breakfast for the next morning at any one of 10 distribution sites. Meals are available 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginning Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 28.
Columbia Parks and Recreation meal distribution sites:
- Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street
- Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
- MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street
- Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue
- Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road
- Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
- Lorick Park,1600 Lorick Avenue
- Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
- South Edisto Park, 1914 Wiley Street
- Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway