City of Columbia to provide free meals to kids, teens

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia's Department of Parks and Recreation is partnering with a local faith-based organization that has been authorized by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to distribute free nutritious meals for school age children.

Families with children aged 18 years and younger can pick up free lunch for the day and breakfast for the next morning at any one of 10 distribution sites. Meals are available 12:30-1:30 p.m., beginning Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 28.