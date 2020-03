COLUMBIA, S.C. — It looks like Columbia Place Mall has closed all of their stores til the end of the month.

A look at their website shows a closure for all stores until March 27 due to the coronavirus. The shopping center at 7201 Two Notch road has fewer stores than it had in the last few years and even Richland County council has purchased some of the building.

This is all out of an abundance of caution for the COVID-19 virus.