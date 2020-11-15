Governor McMaster has said he wouldn't implement another shut down, but Columbia city leaders say curfews are possible if cases spike.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The food and services industry has been one of the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, as cases rise around the state, many restaurants are preparing for the possibility of a fall surge.

At Poke Bros Bistro in Columbia’s Vista, Manager Mary Best reflected on the time just months ago when cases spiked and businesses closed.

“Due to the mandated order we did have to close for two months, so that left me and a few of my other coworkers without a job for two months which was very disheartening because we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to open back up,” Best said.

Now, as coronavirus cases begin to climb again, she worries what a second surge could mean.

“It’s been in the back of all of our minds pretty much and it’s been a little bit scary, but we’re trying to really be hopeful about it. ‘cause since we’ve been mostly doing take out we haven’t had too many issues,” Best said.

Governor Henry McMaster has said he has no plans on implementing another shut down on businesses, and, in the City of Columbia, leaders have increased penalties for those found not wearing a mask in an effort to try to curb the spread.

Still, Columbia City leaders say “everything is on the table,” including a curfew, if cases surge again.

“Everything that is within our legal ability to do would be on the table,” City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine said. “We’re hoping not to go that far, but it really depends on people complying with the current guidelines. If people act responsibly, if they’re wearing their mask, if they’re social distancing, if they’re staying home when they’re sick, then we hope that we won’t see that increase and that surge that other places are seeing.”

For now, Best says they’re working to control what they can by adhering to safety guidelines and hoping that cases will slow.