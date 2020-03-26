COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced that they will close park facilities until further notice to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community.

Due to the Coronavirus, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will close the following facilities:

  • Anna Mae Dickerson Mini-Park - 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue
  • Ben Arnold 1100 S. Holly Street
  • Boyd Plaza-1505 Main Street
  • Columbia Parks and Recreation Arts Center 1227 Taylor St
  • Columbia Tennis Center 1635 Whaley St
  • Busby Street Community Center 1735 Busby Street
  • Drew Wellness 2101 Walker Solomon Way
  • Earlewood Park-1111 Recreation Drive
  • E.B. Sessions Park - 3304 Beaumont Avenue
  • Edisto Discovery Park 1914 Wiley Street 
  • Elmwood/Roy Lynch Park - 2120 Lincoln St. (Lincoln & Abbeville Streets)
  • Emily Douglas Park 2500 Wheat Street 
  • Esplanade at Canal Side-618 Canalside Street
  • Fairwold Park - 5931 Eddy Street (Frye & Eddy Streets)
  • Finlay Park 930 Laurel Street
  • Granby Park-100 Catawba Circle
  • Greenview Park and Tennis Courts 6700 David Street
  • Hampton Park 1117 Brandon Avenue
  • Heathwood Park 800 Abelia Road
  • Hollywood Park - 216 South Gregg Street
  • Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Avenue
  • Isaac McClinton Park - 1003 Howe Street
  • James E. Clyburn Golf Center 2091 Slighs Ave
  • Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center 2611 Grant St
  • Katy Park - 4919 Katy Street
  • Lester Bates Park - 1062 Wando Street (Wando & Gardenia Avenue (Green space)
  • Lincoln Park - 3700 Ridgewood Avenue
  • Lincoln Tunnel-1300 Lincoln Street
  • Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Avenue
  • Marshall Park - 2905 Lincoln Street
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Park 2300 Greene Street
  • Mays Park-1521 Deans Lane
  • Melrose Park 1500 Fairview Drive
  • NOMA Bark Park-1002 Recreation Drive
  • Owens Field Skate Park-1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard 
  • Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Road
  • RA-Rock - 904 Heyward Street
  • Realtors Park - 1805 Blossom Street
  • Riverfront Park- 312 Laurel Street (South), 4122 River Drive (North)
  • Rosewood Park - 915 Elm Avenue
  • Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street
  • Southeast Park-951 Hazelwood Road
  • St. Anna's Park 1316 Liberty Hill Avenue
  • T.S. Martin Park 2700 Edison Street
  • Tyler Park - 501 Tyler Street
  • Valencia Park - 3744 Montgomery Avenue
  • Virginia Pack-3602 Thurmond Street
  • Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

This list also includes all playground equipment, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic shelters and restroom facilities, greenways and ALL green/open spaces.