COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced that they will close park facilities until further notice to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community.
RELATED: City of Columbia, Richland County modify trash collection during coronavirus pandemic
RELATED: Will you get a $1,000 check from the coronavirus stimulus package?
Due to the Coronavirus, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will close the following facilities:
- Anna Mae Dickerson Mini-Park - 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue
- Ben Arnold 1100 S. Holly Street
- Boyd Plaza-1505 Main Street
- Columbia Parks and Recreation Arts Center 1227 Taylor St
- Columbia Tennis Center 1635 Whaley St
- Busby Street Community Center 1735 Busby Street
- Drew Wellness 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Earlewood Park-1111 Recreation Drive
- E.B. Sessions Park - 3304 Beaumont Avenue
- Edisto Discovery Park 1914 Wiley Street
- Elmwood/Roy Lynch Park - 2120 Lincoln St. (Lincoln & Abbeville Streets)
- Emily Douglas Park 2500 Wheat Street
- Esplanade at Canal Side-618 Canalside Street
- Fairwold Park - 5931 Eddy Street (Frye & Eddy Streets)
- Finlay Park 930 Laurel Street
- Granby Park-100 Catawba Circle
- Greenview Park and Tennis Courts 6700 David Street
- Hampton Park 1117 Brandon Avenue
- Heathwood Park 800 Abelia Road
- Hollywood Park - 216 South Gregg Street
- Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Avenue
- Isaac McClinton Park - 1003 Howe Street
- James E. Clyburn Golf Center 2091 Slighs Ave
- Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center 2611 Grant St
- Katy Park - 4919 Katy Street
- Lester Bates Park - 1062 Wando Street (Wando & Gardenia Avenue (Green space)
- Lincoln Park - 3700 Ridgewood Avenue
- Lincoln Tunnel-1300 Lincoln Street
- Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Avenue
- Marshall Park - 2905 Lincoln Street
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park 2300 Greene Street
- Mays Park-1521 Deans Lane
- Melrose Park 1500 Fairview Drive
- NOMA Bark Park-1002 Recreation Drive
- Owens Field Skate Park-1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard
- Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Road
- RA-Rock - 904 Heyward Street
- Realtors Park - 1805 Blossom Street
- Riverfront Park- 312 Laurel Street (South), 4122 River Drive (North)
- Rosewood Park - 915 Elm Avenue
- Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street
- Southeast Park-951 Hazelwood Road
- St. Anna's Park 1316 Liberty Hill Avenue
- T.S. Martin Park 2700 Edison Street
- Tyler Park - 501 Tyler Street
- Valencia Park - 3744 Montgomery Avenue
- Virginia Pack-3602 Thurmond Street
- Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
This list also includes all playground equipment, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic shelters and restroom facilities, greenways and ALL green/open spaces.