COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced that they will close park facilities until further notice to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community.

Due to the Coronavirus, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will close the following facilities:

Anna Mae Dickerson Mini-Park - 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

Ben Arnold 1100 S. Holly Street

Boyd Plaza-1505 Main Street

Columbia Parks and Recreation Arts Center 1227 Taylor St

Columbia Tennis Center 1635 Whaley St

Busby Street Community Center 1735 Busby Street

Drew Wellness 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Earlewood Park-1111 Recreation Drive

E.B. Sessions Park - 3304 Beaumont Avenue

Edisto Discovery Park 1914 Wiley Street

Elmwood/Roy Lynch Park - 2120 Lincoln St. (Lincoln & Abbeville Streets)

Emily Douglas Park 2500 Wheat Street

Esplanade at Canal Side-618 Canalside Street

Fairwold Park - 5931 Eddy Street (Frye & Eddy Streets)

Finlay Park 930 Laurel Street

Granby Park-100 Catawba Circle

Greenview Park and Tennis Courts 6700 David Street

Hampton Park 1117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park 800 Abelia Road

Hollywood Park - 216 South Gregg Street

Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Avenue

Isaac McClinton Park - 1003 Howe Street

James E. Clyburn Golf Center 2091 Slighs Ave

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center 2611 Grant St

Katy Park - 4919 Katy Street

Lester Bates Park - 1062 Wando Street (Wando & Gardenia Avenue (Green space)

Lincoln Park - 3700 Ridgewood Avenue

Lincoln Tunnel-1300 Lincoln Street

Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Avenue

Marshall Park - 2905 Lincoln Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Park 2300 Greene Street

Mays Park-1521 Deans Lane

Melrose Park 1500 Fairview Drive

NOMA Bark Park-1002 Recreation Drive

Owens Field Skate Park-1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard

Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Road

RA-Rock - 904 Heyward Street

Realtors Park - 1805 Blossom Street

Riverfront Park- 312 Laurel Street (South), 4122 River Drive (North)

Rosewood Park - 915 Elm Avenue

Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street

Southeast Park-951 Hazelwood Road

St. Anna's Park 1316 Liberty Hill Avenue

T.S. Martin Park 2700 Edison Street

Tyler Park - 501 Tyler Street

Valencia Park - 3744 Montgomery Avenue

Virginia Pack-3602 Thurmond Street

Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

This list also includes all playground equipment, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic shelters and restroom facilities, greenways and ALL green/open spaces.