Doctors, Columbia mayor urge people to stay home on New Year's Eve

With cases and hospitalizations at record levels, many doctors and leaders are urging people not to gather on New Year's.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local doctors and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin are calling on people to stay at home on New Year's Eve in an effort to beat back the record rise of the coronavirus in the state.

Benjamin and leaders with Prisma Health Richland in Columbia held a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

This comes a day after Greenville city leaders and doctors there made a similar plea, saying that hospitals across the state were near a breaking point.

It's feared that people getting together for large parties or going to bars will only make matters much worse. The city suggests people stay home, practice social distancing, and engage in virtual celebrations.

The City of Columbia says DHEC has confirmed over 120 deaths and 11,000 new COVID cases since Christmas Day. Doctors are worried things will get worse because the numbers out now do not reflect the people who may have gotten sick over Christmas, since it can take days for the virus to build up in people's system and people to begin displaying symptoms.

In numbers announced Wednesday, South Carolina reached 2,000 hospitalizations, and all-time record and the first time the state has hit that number. The previous record, set back in July, was around 1,750. The hospitalizations were just under 1,000 when the month began, meaning the number has more than doubled in just 30 days.

Much of the problems currently seen in the state started after Thanksgiving, when people got together in large numbers and traveled the last time. Since then the number of deaths has gone up, with December being the third deadliest month in South Carolina since the pandemic began, and the worst since August.