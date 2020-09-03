COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five Columbia area students have had indirect contact with a person who is being tested for the coronavirus.

The students attend the following Richland One schools; Rosewood Elementary School, Hand Middle School and Dreher High School. The district says that the students are not exhibiting symptoms. Families of the students have decided to place themselves under self-quarantine as a precaution.

The district has notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

DHEC is investigating and the district says they will follow their recommendations and guidance and are already cleaning and disinfecting all of our schools with EPA-approved products. They are also, they say, continuing to drive home the importance of hand washing to both students and staff. The district also has resources on their website.

The district has sent out notifications to the teachers and staff at the schools that the students attended and have also notified all student's families.