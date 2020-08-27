Columbia passes rule cracking down on house parties

It's an update to the city's rental housing ordinance that would make make throwing a big party a serious offense for tenants and landlords.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia City Council has passed an updated rule that's designed to discourage large house parties where the coronavirus could spread.

City council held an emergency meeting Thursday where they unanimously approved the rules. It's an update to the city's rental housing ordinance that would make make throwing a big party a serious offense for tenants and landlords.

Property owners that are allowed to rent out their properties to prospective renters have to comply with a significant number of rules. Violations of those rules culminate in a point system. And that point system can then lead to the revocation of the ability to rent that property.

The new ordinance accelerates the process significantly by deeming one of these large house parties a serious offense which would immediately serve as a 10 point penalty under the ordinance.

Once a landlord gets 15 points, they may not be allowed to rent out their property anymore and their tenants would have to move out.

City officials contemplated bringing back a nightly curfew – but decided not to since Governor McMaster's last call executive order is in place.

"We’re going to ask the governor to continue [the order] until there’s a clear and consistent deceleration of new cases in the metropolitan area." The mayor continues, "If he decides not to do so, we reserve the authority as a council to reimpose a curfew under state law and city ordinance."

The last call order prohibits alcohol sales at any South Carolina restaurant or bar after 11 at night.