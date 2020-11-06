COLUMBIA, S.C. — Beginning Monday, June 15, 2020, The COMET, the Midlands bus system, will require passengers to wear a face mask or covering while riding any COMET bus or entering any COMET facility.

This requirement comes after South Carolina has seen near record levels of reported cases of COVID-19.

According to John Andoh, Executive Director/CEO of The COMET, the organization will offer masks to bus passengers prior to boarding for those who do not have a face covering. Face coverings must be worn in order to access facilities as well.

“We made this decision with the safety of our riders in mind. The pandemic is still ongoing but so is the need for our riders to get to their essential destinations safely,” said Andoh.

The COMET will provide masks until July 31 or until supplies are depleted.

Reasonable accommodation for those needing to be excused for verified medical reasons may be requested prior to accessing The COMET services by calling (803) 255-7133.

