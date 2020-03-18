COLUMBIA, S.C. — The COMET will operate on a Saturday schedule starting Thursday, which includes free fare for "essential" travel, and exit door boarding.

Transit will operate on this new Saturday schedule beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020.

The COMET will continue to operate for 'essential' travel, and riders are asked to observe social distancing.

According to a release, essential travel includes going out for necessary services or supplies, travel for medical reasons and to care for the elderly, minors and people with disabilities. It also includes travel to work for those providing essential support services in critical need areas or providing other necessary functions.

The COMET says that this shift is out of concern for the safety of passengers, the public, and employees.

“The COMET will be reducing its service to a Saturday schedule beginning Thursday, March 19 and utilizing the 35-foot and larger vehicles in its fleet that will allow for social distancing as recommended,” said LeRoy DesChamps, Director of Operations and Administration/COO.

Additional updates include:

Free fares for essential travel on The COMET fixed routes. DART services will remain unchanged.

Practicing “Exit Door Boarding” – passengers enter and exit via the door towards the rear of the bus.

These changes will be in effect through April 10 with periodic reevaluation as more information becomes available.

