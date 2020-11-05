COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting now, diners can once again enjoy sitting and relaxing around a shared table, provided they follow some guidelines set forth by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA).

Last week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster rolled back restrictions he put in place that will allow restaurants in the state to choose to reopen indoor dining spaces during the coronavirus crisis.

SCRLA asks consumers to be respectful and patient as establishments get back up and running and offer the following guidelines for those wanting to dine in:

Self-screening before entering the restaurant for any signs of COVID-19 including but not limited to a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or known close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

If you cannot enter the restaurant or are otherwise concerned about contracting COVID-19, please use contactless delivery/pick up options.

Seating in restaurants has been reduced. If possible, SCRLA strongly encourages you to make a reservation or call ahead to determine wait times.

Following the social distancing and sanitary guidelines that have been put in place to protect you and our other customers and employees.

Do not congregate in groups as you wait to enter the restaurant. Maintain at least 6’ apart from others.

Once inside, everyone is required to have their own seat and each family/household/party will need to stay at least 6’ apart from each other.

Maximum table seating is 8 people, if you have more than that you will need to sit at more than one table, and each table will need to be at least 6’ apart from each other.

SCRLA says these guidelines are to protect the safety of you, other guests and restaurant staff.

