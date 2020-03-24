COLUMBIA, S.C. — Continental Tire is temporarily shutting down its Sumter plant in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The company issued a statement to News19 Tuesday afternoon that said the following:

"Continental’s top priority is the health and safety of our employees and their families. We have been closely monitoring the potential impact of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and have made the decision to implement a temporary full ramp-down of production at our Sumter, South Carolina Tire manufacturing facility.

"This is for the protection of our employees and in response to the production adjustments of our customers. We have deliberately strengthened our inventory over the last days. Our warehouses are well-equipped. Therefore, currently we don’t expect supply shortages despite temporary adapted pro-duction in our tire plants. We will continue to monitor the situation and reevaluate the closure status of the plant over the coming weeks."

Several other major production companies in South Carolina, including Boeing, Volvo, and BMW, have announced plans to temporarily suspend work at their plants.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.