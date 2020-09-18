South Carolina passes 3,000 total COVID deaths

The state announced there are now 3,010 confirmed deaths in the state, along with 167 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has passed 3,000 deaths statewide from the coronavirus, according to the latest information released by the state's health agency.

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Friday 766 new confirmed cases and 21 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 133,310, probable cases to 3,008, confirmed deaths to 3,010, and 167 probable deaths.

The state passed 2,000 deaths back on August 11, a little over five weeks ago. It passed 1,000 deaths on July 16. The first death from the illness was reported back in mid-March, and between that month and the beginning of July there were less than 800 deaths.

Of the new cases announced this Friday, here's how those numbers broke down for counties in the Midlands: Calhoun (0), Clarendon (11), Fairfield (5), Kershaw (8), Lee (3), Lexington (55), Newberry (36), Orangeburg (10), Richland (74), Saluda (2), Sumter (34).

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 6,324 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.1%.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.



Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

Nearly 600 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 359 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, a total of 1,205,736 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information