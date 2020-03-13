ALPHARETTA, Ga. — As uncertainty mounts amid the spread of coronavirus around the globe, a school community is choosing to turn to each other for support to make it through a difficult time.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross shared a photos of gift card after gift card spread across a lunchroom table at Alpharetta Elementary School, worth thousands of dollars. The goal: to help cash-strapped families in need shop for the food they may need.

"They collected more than $10,000 in gift cards in just 4 hours to hand out to families in need," according to the post.

With schools closing, and those who rely on school lunches for their meals, the community came together to help those who would have a hard time shopping for food.

Several school districts have already made announcements and arrangements to help distribute meals to kids in need within their district. You can find their plans here.

In Georgia, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At 11Alive, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.11Alive.com/Coronavirus.

