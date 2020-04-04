COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's state health agency, DHEC, said there were 217 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina and 6 new deaths.

The numbers were released Saturday afternoon. This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 1,917, and those who have died to 40.

These additional deaths occurred in six individuals who were elderly and also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Lexington County, and the other individuals were residents of Beaufort, Georgetown, Richland, and York counties.

RELATED: SC governor closes more non-essential business, stop short of stay-at-home order

RELATED: SC governor orders DHEC to give updated virus cases by zip code

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 3, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,017 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 806 were positive and 6,211 were negative. A total of 18,314 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Hospital Bed Capacity

As of April 3, 5,807 hospital beds are available and 6,362 are utilized, which is a 51.9 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 6.4 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Monitoring for symptoms

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.