SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter say its caring for a patient confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

The hospital says due to federal privacy laws, no additional information will be confirmed about this patient.

It's unclear where the patient may be from since DHEC currently has not reported any confirmed cases in Sumter County. However, there are cases in surrounding counties, including Lee, Richland, and Calhoun.

The hospitals says its physicians, emergency management and infection prevention teams are following established infection control protocols and are working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Michelle Logan-Owens, Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital CEO, praised her team for their care.

“Every day, our team members continue to show up to do what they do best, which is to care for those people who need them the most,” she said. “This meaningful work is who we are, what we do, and these team members are doing it with excellence.”

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.