Fort Jackson officials said Monday that they have now confirmed 25 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In addition to the Adjutant General Basic Officer Leader Course student reported last week, 3rd-Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment IN have the highest density of confirmed positive cases among soldiers in training.

Officials say seven cadre members in 3rd-Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment were tested and confirmed positive following the contact tracing protocols.

The recent increase also includes one family member of a soldier stationed at Fort Jackson, but is not linked to soldiers in Basic Combat Training at this time.

Fort Jackson recently declared a Public Health Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and notified South Carolina's Governor and the mayor of Columbia, according to officials.

"In order to ensure I possess the necessary authorities required to enforce compliance and protect the force, safeguarding the health and safety of all personnel on Fort Jackson, I have declared a Public Health Emergency," said Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. "This brings Fort Jackson in line with the declared state of emergency recently made by Governor McMaster and Mayor Benjamin."

Fort Jackson says it is taking active measures to reduce known vulnerabilities and minimize hazards to the fullest extent possible.

"COVID-19 does not discriminate who it infects, and I want to keep everyone safe and healthy," Beagle said. "The more we put into active social distancing and collective personal discipline, the greater likelihood we will have success in stopping the spread of this invisible threat."

The Department of Defense health care system continues to provide care for soldiers and family members who have been exposed and confirmed COVID-19 positive.

For more information, you can follow Fort Jackson social media platforms and visit their COVID-19 prevention and updates page.