COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's health agency, DHEC said Thursday there were 261 new coronavirus cases in the state and 5 new deaths.
And for the first time, there are now cases in each of the state's 46 counties, as the overall number of cases rises to 1,554 statewide, and the total deaths reported is at 31.
RELATED: Amazon employee in Cayce tests positive for coronavirus
RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Global count of confirmed cases surpasses 1 million
“There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Abbeville County: 2 cases
- Aiken County: 4 cases
- Anderson County: 10 cases
- Bamberg County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 29 cases
- Berkeley County: 15 cases
- Charleston County: 41 cases
- Cherokee County: 1 case
- Chester County: 3 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 4 cases
- Dorchester County: 8 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 5 cases
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 25 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Hampton County: 1 case
- Horry County: 8 cases
- Jasper County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 13 cases
- Lancaster County: 9 cases
- Lee County: 3 cases
- Lexington County: 9 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- McCormick County: 1 case
- Newberry County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 24 cases
- Saluda County: 1 case
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 18 cases
- Union County: 2 cases
- Williamsburg County: 3 cases
The agency also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths occurred in elderly individuals who all had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Florence County, one of Anderson County, one Horry County, and one of Sumter County.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19. In addition, the agency launched a new interactive heat map to visually represent the spread of the virus in the state.
All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.