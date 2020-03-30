COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Monday announced 151 new cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 18. One patient was an elderly individual from Beaufort County who had underlying health conditions. The other patient was an elderly individual from Anderson County with underlying health conditions.

Additionally, the total number of cases statewide is 925 in 41 counties.

Richland County now leads the state with 135 total positive cases and saw its biggest one day increase in cases (40) since this began. Charleston County is second, with 123 total, and Kershaw County is third, with 99.

“We’re all in this together,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Today’s announcement is a stark reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities. We encourage all South Carolinians to continue to listen to the guidance of our public health professionals and to, when possible, stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Anderson County: 2 cases

Barnwell County: 1 case

Beaufort County: 24 cases

Charleston County: 6 cases

Chesterfield County: 2 cases

Clarendon County: 2 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 1 case

Dorchester County: 2 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 17 cases

Horry County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 16 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 6 cases

Marion County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 5 cases

Pickens County: 2 cases

Richland County: 40 cases

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 4 cases

Union County: 2 cases

York County: 7 cases

Late last week, DHEC reported a backlog of specimens to be tested that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the reagents (chemicals) required to perform testing. As of March 27, 2020, DHEC’s Laboratory now has the necessary reagents. The lab is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. As of now, DHEC's Laboratory will resume a turnaround time of 24-48 hours once specimens are received at the lab.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

“We recognize that this is a challenging time and that what we’re calling on everyone across our state to do is not easy,” Dr. Traxler said. “But the risk of inaction is far too great. If we all don’t follow the guidance for social distancing and staying home, then we can anticipate seeing higher rates of cases similar to what we’ve seen in other states.”

All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.