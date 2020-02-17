PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — When the coronavirus began spreading across Asia, it didn’t take an economics degree to realize the outbreak could impact American consumers.
After all, U.S. store shelves – and almost everything on them – are made in China. Apple warned investors on Monday about iPhone production problems, and the NHL is facing a hockey stick shortage
But the virus is now creating a big problem for Florida’s commercial fisherman.
Steve Gyland, who owns Cod and Capers Seafood in North Palm Beach told CBS12 about 80-90 percent of spiny lobsters caught off the coast of Florida are shipped to China.
“In major part because of the proximity to an international airport in Miami with direct flights to China," Gyland told the local news station. He says the Chinese pay double the regular market price – up to $20 a pound.
But grounded flights mean the delicious deal isn’t an option for Florida fisherman, and the old rules of supply and demand are hitting them hard. According to CBS12, there are now hundreds of thousands of pounds of spiny lobster up for grabs at rock-bottom prices.
"Now the guys that can’t ship to China, they're getting what they are really worth in this market," Gyland told FOX29
That’s good news for seafood lovers but a horrible new obstacle for an industry that’s already been struggling. According to WLRN, Hurricane Irma scattered the spiny lobster population in 2017 when it slammed the Florida Keys, and fisherman have been finding a lot of tiny ones in their traps ever since.
Under Florida Fish and Wildlife regulations, a lobster can’t be harvested unless its carapace is at least three inches long.
Related coverage:
- Apple warns investors COVID-19 virus will cut iPhone production, sales
- VERIFY: Is there a hockey stick shortage in the NHL?
- VERIFY: Watch out for coronavirus scams
What other people are reading right now:
- Taylor Swift’s dad fights with burglar in his St. Pete townhouse
- Polk County K-9 deputy accused of driving drunk on I-4
- Carla Stefaniak's killer sentenced to 16 years in prison
- Unwelcome guest slithers into bedroom in Venice
- 13-month-old Florida boy found dead after nap at daycare died from stomach flu, medical examiner says
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter