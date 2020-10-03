SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Goldenvoice - the organizer for music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach - on Tuesday announced it would be postponing the the two music festivals until October.

Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 (first weekend) and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020 (second weekend).

Stagecoach will now take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020.

Goldenvoice said they would offer refunds to those who would not be able to attend on the new dates. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates, according to the organizer.

Also amid coronavirus concers, Carlos Santana, Zac Brown Band and Pentatonix were the latest musicians to cancel concerts because of public health concerns and performance restrictions due to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Association for Cancer Research cancels annual meeting in San Diego

RELATED: San Diego County supervisors talk plans to deal with coronavirus

RELATED: San Diego Opera canceled performances due to coronavirus travel restrictions

The acts all made announcements Tuesday. Santana has cancelled the European tour dates of his Miraculous 2020 World Tour. Refunds will be available through point of purchase.

The tour was scheduled to start March 17 in Poland. Pentatonix was also set to launch its world tour in Poland — a day before Santana's show. Zac Brown Band said it was postponing the spring leg of its The Owl Tour, which would have kicked off on Thursday in St. Louis.

The San Diego Opera announced Tuesday it was canceling several performances of "Aging Magician" at the Balboa Theatre after the artists opted not to travel because of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Pearl Jam said it was postponing the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour because of concerns over the new coronavirus.

The band announced Monday that March 18 through April 19 shows in Canada and the U.S. will be rescheduled.

Pearl Jam said the risk level to the audience and their communities is too high for comfort, especially since passionate fans often travel long distances.

The European leg of the tour is still on schedule for now. Band members said they were personally being affected by the COVID-19 health fears because their children's schools have closed.

The band is from Washington state, where two dozen people have died, most of them at a Seattle-area nursing home.

KFMB