COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is set to impose a mandatory night cufew beginning March 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak but there will be exemptions for people who need to be out on the road during those hours.

Facts Not Fear: Coronavirus Latest Updates

The city council approved the curfew Monday night. Starting Wednesday, March 18, the curfew will run every night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The city says the goal is to stop people from congregating in large groups and loitering where the virus could be spread. With schools out and late-night bars all but closed, there was concern that people would find other ways to gathering in large social groups and not practice social distancing.

But that led to some concern from online viewers about if they could go about their required duties. Here's who we know are exempt:

People going to work, conducting work

- If you're headed to work in the overnight hours, you're fine, whether it's at a grocery store, gas station, plant or wherever else that may be. It's possible you may be asked by an officer where you're headed, but if you have a valid excuse, that is fine. This would include people working for delivery and trucking services. People seeking medical treatment - If someone is having a medical emergency in the middle of the night, or is driving to an early morning treatment in another city or state at those hours, that will also be permitted.

- If someone is having a medical emergency in the middle of the night, or is driving to an early morning treatment in another city or state at those hours, that will also be permitted. Public safety emergency - If there is a public safety emergency at a home, including violent crimes, fire, etc. people fleeing those situations will not have to worry.

- If there is a public safety emergency at a home, including violent crimes, fire, etc. people fleeing those situations will not have to worry. Traveling through from another town - For people traveling through who are unaware of the ordinance, they can travel as normal. Again, they may be stopped briefly, but they should be able to continue.

The curfew could be lifted at any time by the mayor and the council but would automatically expire after 61 days.

Columbia hasn't used a citywide curfew since the flood of October 2015.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.