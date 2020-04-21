COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the area's more popular attractions will be hidden away from public view this year as Congaree National Park has cancelled the annual Firefly Festival due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Congaree National Park -- just under 20 miles south of Columbia -- is host to one of only three species of synchronous flashing fireflies found in North America. Every year for two weeks around Memorial Day, the park draws thousands of visitors to watch the display as the blinking bugs search for a mate.

According to park records, over 12,000 people visited during the two weeks of firefly activity in 2019. A similar number of visitors this year would make CDC recommended social distancing impossible for firefly viewing.

Congaree National Park Superintendent K. Lynn Berry said, “It was only after careful consideration and out of concern for the health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners, that we made this difficult decision. The park team enjoys introducing visitors to this awesome natural phenomenon and we know that people love the fireflies, but safety is our number one priority. There are still uncertainties about where South Carolina will be along the ‘curve’ in mid-May, but there is a need for continued vigilance.”

The park is already closed to visitors until further notice due to the COVID-19 crisis. Because of the closure, park management lost time in March and April that it needed to hire and train volunteers and bring in additional staffing for the Firefly Festival.

Since there will be no organized event to manage crowds this year, in an effort to protect the fireflies' environment, Congaree National Park gates will be closed nightly during firefly season, regardless of the overall operational status of the park at that time.

Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

RELATED: COMET shuttles to see fireflies at Congaree National Park

RELATED: Synchronized fireflies light up Congaree National Park