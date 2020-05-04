COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just because the physical locations of Richland Library remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic does not mean that work has stopped at the Library.

Richland Library's department of Social Work continues to return calls from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. through Friday in order to help those in the community find reliable information about and assistance with healthcare, housing, food and more.

Services provided by the Social Work staff include:

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Food (including vouchers)

Housing

Legal assistance

Medicaid

Prescription assistance

SNAP (Food stamps)

Social Security Disability

Transportation

Veterans' benefits

Vision/Dental needs

The staff has recently experienced an increase for assistance with rent and utilities and is updating a guide of services that cover shelter and health care to meal distribution and transportation.

In addition, Richland Library also operates the New Hope Project, funded by United Way of the Midlands, to assist individuals experiencing homelessness with a dedicated team to help them find employment, housing, and become self-sustainable.

If you or someone you know needs help, call (803) 509-8371. The assistance is free.

