State and federal officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization (WHO) to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is leading the fight in our state.

Key facts:

Wednesday, April 1

Town of Batesburg-Leesville Comet line suspended

The COMET has suspended route 97 to Batesburg-Leesville during the ongoing State of Emergency due to COVID-19. When service is restore we will share that information with you.

First responders in Lexington County will unite Friday as "Sirens for Solidarity." Emergency units not on call will sound their sirens at 7 p.m. April 3 as a show of support and service for the community.

The SC Commission on Higher Education announced refund and credit guidelines for colleges and universities in the state to ensure all students are treated fairly.

University of South Carolina begins refunding students on-campus residential housing, meal plans and parking costs due to classes canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Greek organizations will be handled separately.

Students can expect refunds in their accounts by April 22.

Fort Jackson ships out approximately 800 basic training graduates to advance training facility in Virginia

Tuesday, March 31

Governor Henry McMaster shut down all non-essential businesses in South Carolina. The executive order focuses mainly on entertainment venues, athletic and recreational facilities, and close contact service providers.

This comes after McMaster's order to close all beaches, rivers, lakes and waterways in South Carolina to prevent the spread of COVID-19

DHEC says it is not tracking confirmed cases of coronavirus in health care workers as lawmakers call for more equipment