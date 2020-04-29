COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials says they've discovered 29 more coronavirus associated deaths in the state during the pandemic.

The state's health agency, DHEC, said late Wednesday that a cross-data analysis of deaths reported directly to the agency by health professionals and the deaths reported to the agency on death certificates helped them make that discovery.

The deaths happened between March 25 and April 21. With those new deaths, the state's coronavirus death total stands at 232.

However, DHEC said this new data does not significantly affect the state's public health actions, projections, or recommendations.

“As our state continues to respond to this unprecedented event, DHEC remains committed to ensuring that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician. “This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states and will assist us in more fully understanding the burden of this disease across the state and those populations who are most severely affected.”

Prior to the first case of COVID-19 in South Carolina, DHEC proactively provided federal and state guidance to death certifiers across the state on the appropriate way to complete a death certificate in an instance when COVID-19 is the cause or contributed to an individual's death. In addition, DHEC continues to take steps to improve data quality and the reporting of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths, including:

sending Health Alerts to facilities and providers,

contacting private labs to remind them of their legal reporting requirements to DHEC’s disease control staff,

updating the list of reportable conditions to specifically include COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related deaths, and

As of April 22, per the updated List of Reportable Conditions, physicians and other healthcare providers must now report all COVID-19-related deaths to DHEC within 24 hours. All deaths reported to DHEC for death certificate registration by funeral directors must be done by law within five days of the date of death. The report of an individual’s cause of death may be delayed if they had numerous medical issues or it takes longer to collect the personal demographic information from the family.