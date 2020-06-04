COLUMBIA, S.C. — During times of crisis, sometimes family traditions are the first things to be interrupted. Certainly the coronavirus pandemic has created a massive upheaval in the ways family and community come together and celebrate at the dinner table.

Many Columbia area restaurants have all but shut down in the wake of calls to stay at home and social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Some are offering take out and drive-up services only, hoping to stay open until the threat of disease passes.

With Easter, Passover and the start of Ramadan all occurring in April, there are some Columbia area restaurants offering options for family-style meals. But, you may have to order online --- fast!

smallSugar, 709 Gervais St., offers a limited number of Passover and other family-type dinners that will feed up to 6. The Passover meal includes brisket, potato kugel, levant carrots, mixed greens salad, matzoh ball soup and a selection of cookies for dessert. Order the Passover meal by 5 p.m. Monday, April 6, for pick-up April 8-16 at smallsugarsc.com/shop

Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, 1531 Richland St., is offering bulk items such as chicken and rice casserole, green beans and mashed potatoes for pre-order and pick-up at spotted-salamander.square

Lizard's Thicket owner Robert Williams says that all locations will have their regular Sunday menu with selections such as ham, turkey and pot roast available for call-in/take-out orders and at the drive-through. The restaurant chain also does bulk-order family meals and catering. lizardsthicket.com

The GRAND/Main Course, 1621 Main St., offers a Brunch Kit for two that includes two brunch items of your choice, fresh orange juice and a bottle of champagne for $35. Sample selections include bacon lovers brunch (biscuits and gravy with bacon, home fries and eggs), Lowcountry shrimp and grits, and spinach and mushroom fritatta. Check out the Facebook page The GRAND

Hall's Chophouse, 1221 Main St., does Sunday family dinners and steak boxes to go. The brunch menu may change, according to availability. Menus are posted on Facebook. Order for curbside delivery.

