COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina likely has many more coronavirus cases than the ones that are confirmed, the state's health agency released on their website.

RELATED: SC governor issues mandatory 'home or work' order for entire state

DHEC has begun posting not only the number of coronavirus cases by zip code but also the estimated and possible cases. For weeks, health experts at the national, state, and federal level have said that the number of reported cases probably doesn't reflect the people either treating themselves at home or who have the virus and don't have serious symptoms.

Editorial note: News19 has gotten numerous requests to publish the number of recoveries from the coronavirus in South Carolina. At present, DHEC does not compile such a number.

As of Monday night, DHEC said there were 2,232 confirmed cases of the illness. But they said when you add in estimated cases, there could be 15,341 cases statewide.

In Richland County, which leads the state with 311 confirmed cases, DHEC said there are 1,625 estimated cases, which would give a total possible cases total of 1,936.

So far there 48 deaths in South Carolina from the coronavirus. The overwhelming majority are people with underlying health conditions.

RELATED: DHEC: 4 new deaths, 183 new virus cases in South Carolina

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, which health experts think will peak before the end of the month, Gov. Henry McMaster issued a home or work order which requires people to stay at home except for essential needs, work, or visiting family.

RELATED: Boeing to shut down in South Carolina until further notice

RELATED: Latest S.C. unemployment numbers show hotels, restaurants hit hard