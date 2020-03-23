COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has confirmed two positive cases of the coronavirus on the base.

One is a soldier in training with 3rd battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, and the other is an officer attending the Adjutant General Basic Officer Leader Course.

Both service members are in isolation and receiving necessary medical care. They will not return to duty until medically cleared.

"Everyone's health and safety is my first concern," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. All the areas they visited are being sanitized and the Fort Jackson public health team is working nonstop to identify anyone else who may have been exposed.

"I am grateful for everyone's patience and empathy over the last month as we have been fighting the spread of COVID-19," said Beagle. "We need to continue to work together and help each other as we navigate through this health emergency."