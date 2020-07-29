78% of COVID-19 patients had heart damage after recovery, study finds

Researchers believe COVID-19 could have dangerous long-term effects on the heart, even in patients who showed little or no symptoms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study found that COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, could have dangerous long-term impacts on patients, even those who only suffered mild symptoms while infected.

Researchers found that 78% of people diagnosed with coronavirus showed evidence of heart damage weeks after they recovered, suggesting the virus' long-term effects could be more serious than scientists once thought.

The study looked at 100 patients who had not experienced symptoms related to their heart while battling coronavirus, and patients who were mostly health before their COVID-19 diagnosis. Most of the patients recovered at home and 18% of those studied never even had symptoms.

Scientists found damage to the heart muscle and the protective tissue that surrounds it. What researchers don't know is how long this damage sticks around. The patients in the study were put through an MRI two to three months after diagnosis.