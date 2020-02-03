LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Coronavirus is causing an additional side effect in places where the illness hasn't even reached yet - and the continued spread could only make things worse.

The first deaths from coronavirus have been reported, now, in the United States, Thailand and Australia, and the virus has killed nearly 3,000 people worldwide - mostly in China.

On top of that, there have been more than 85,000 confirmed cases spanning every continent except Antarctica.

But the deadly virus is also impacting businesses around the world - including those right here in metro Atlanta.

Experts predict the coronavirus will empty retail store shelves in the coming months. At least one local business owner says he's already feeling the impact.

"We do phones, we do tablets, we do computers," Andy Tamburino said.

For a few years now, Tamburino has owned Cellenials in Lawrenceville. But lately, he's had to face what could become a scary reality.

"People don't think about it. People over in China are getting sick and it's really scary," he said. "If I don't have what I need to supply my clients, I have to eventually turn business away."

He said that he was told the factories in China that create parts for iPhones are shut down because of the coronavirus and the date to get the parts is being pushed back.

"One of our wholesalers, they had 170 iPhone 7 Plus black screens," Andy said. "Just one specific color. I ordered eight or nine thinking that they would be fine. But, by the time I got there to pick up the parts - sold out."

CNBC reports that 29 of Apple's 42 retail stores in mainland China have reopened. Many are operating on limited hours after Apple temporarily closed all of its stores and corporate offices in China out of "an abundance of caution."

Retailers are confident that the coronavirus impact won't throw the economy off balance for long. However, supply chain disruptions and shortages have the potential to hit retailers like Best Buy and Wayfair in the near future. That's because 60 to 70 percent of their inventory comes from China, according to NBC News.

"If you just bought an iPhone 11, great," Andy said. "Protect it, because you are really lucky you got that phone because you might not be able to get it in the next few months."

NBC News is also reporting that even stores like Kroger and Costco could see issues because of China's role in packaging materials and basic paper products.

