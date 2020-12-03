COLUMBIA, S.C. — The coronavirus is now cancelling college athletic events across the United States.

The NCAA announced on Thursday all winter and spring sports championships have been cancelled. This includes one of the biggest sporting events of the year, March Madness.

Conferences like the SEC and ACC also cancelled their championships for basketball.

On Thursday, the SEC announced all sporting events for all teams on SEC campuses, and SEC Championship events, will be suspended until at least March 30th.

News 19 asked the University of South Carolina how this will impact season ticket holders. The school says they're working to come up with a solution and will let us know when they find out.

The SEC tweeted on Thursday in regards to refunds for the Men's Basketball SEC Tournament. The conference said, "For SEC MBB Tourney, automatic full ticket refunds will be made by March 31 to fans who made purchases from SEC Office or an SEC university, or SEC Ticket Exchange. Ticket holders seeking refunds for online purchases via secondary market sites must contact those vendors directly. "

The SEC is not the only conference to cancel athletic activities.

The ACC says they've "suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA Championships until further notice."

At this time, there's not been information released on refunds for fans who were planning on going to the ACC Tournament.

