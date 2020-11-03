COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grocery stores like Piggly Wiggly are feeling the impacts of the coronavirus after it has made its way to South Carolina.

People like Dianne Jennings are trying to stay healthy by washing away germs.

"It's very serious. People are dying. The main you thing you need to do is wash your hands. Keep your hands washed and no touching," said Jennings.

With washing hands and cleaning, comes people buying soap, hand sanitizer, and wipes.

To combat the coronavirus, many people are heading to the stores to stock up on these products. Recently it's become an issue at some stores because of how quickly they run out.

At the Piggly Wiggly off Devine Street in Columbia, they are out of stock on some soap and hand sanitizer. Lysol wipes are also completely out.

Jennings thinks it's crazy a lot of these cleaning products are going out of stock at many stores.

"You have to protect yourself and your family," said Jennings. "You're never too safe and you never have enough."

We spoke with the manager of the store and he says they're waiting to see if they'll be able to get some more cleaning supplies back in stock in the coming days.

Jennings says she hopes the coronavirus will stop spreading and a cure will be found soon.

"I'm hoping it will hurry up and clear it up. Find a cure. Other people are dying with it, especially the older people. We need to lookout for them."

