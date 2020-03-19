CAMDEN, S.C. — Kershaw County has set up a hotline where people can get their coronavirus questions answered related to the county.

The number is 803-425-7342 and is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Kershaw County has been the hardest hit so far in South Carolina by the virus, with 25 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning. No other county is in double digits.

On Thursday, an overnight curfew will begin in the city of Camden.

The county said it's taking taking extreme precaution by encouraging employees who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness to stay home, provide respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene products to government departments, and perform routine environmental cleaning.

HOW THE CORONAVIRUS IS SPREAD

Person-to-Person Spread The virus is thought to spread mainly between person-to-person who are in close contact with another person (about six feet). Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person sneezes or coughs, these droplets can land in the mouth or noses of people who are nearby or possibly inhaled into the lungs.

Once the virus droplet dries, the virus can live up to 4 hours.

SYMPTOMS

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure: Fever Cough Shortness of Breath



WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19?

If you are showing signs of the coronavirus including coughing, fever over 100 degrees, and sore throat, please call your healthcare provider or local urgent care facility. Your doctor's office or urgent care will assess your symptoms over the phone and inform you of how to arrive at their facility. If at any time you have severe symptoms including shortness of breath, please go the emergency room or call 911.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE SICK?

Stay Home Except to get Medical Care

Separate Yourself from Other People and Animals in your Home

Call Ahead Before Visiting the Doctor

Cover Your Coughs and Sneezes

Clean Your Hands Often

Clean High Touch Surfaces

Monitor Your Symptoms

FREE VIRTUAL DOCTOR'S VISIT:

If you experience symptoms of the Coronavirus, MUSC Health encourages you to do a FREE virtual visit. Just enter the promo code COVID19. Click FREE VIRTUAL VISIT to begin.

DAILY PREVENTIVE BEHAVIORS:

Stay Home When You're Sick

Cover Coughs and Sneezes

Frequently Wash Hands with Soap and Water

Frequently Clean Touched Surfaces

WORSHIP

Upon the advice of Dr. Akin Olatosi, Kershaw County infectious disease specialist, Kershaw County joins with the City of Camden in urging an abundance of caution in the coming weeks in avoiding public gatherings, or at least minimizing exposure. The aim is to contain the spread of the Covid19 virus, awaiting further resources, and to restore our County safely to normalcy at the earliest point.

Please check with your places of worship on cancellation of services and programs.

HOW TO PREVENT THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

CLEANING PRODUCTS USED TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

COUNTY ONLINE RESOURCES:

