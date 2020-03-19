CAMDEN, S.C. — Kershaw County has set up a hotline where people can get their coronavirus questions answered related to the county.
The number is 803-425-7342 and is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Kershaw County has been the hardest hit so far in South Carolina by the virus, with 25 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning. No other county is in double digits.
On Thursday, an overnight curfew will begin in the city of Camden.
The county said it's taking taking extreme precaution by encouraging employees who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness to stay home, provide respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene products to government departments, and perform routine environmental cleaning.
